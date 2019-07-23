Services
Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home
138 E Main St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-1435
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mowrystown Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mowrystown Presbyterian Church
3 W. Main St.
Mowrystown, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mowrystown Presbyterian Church
3 W. Main St.
Mowrystown, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mowrystown Cemetery
1956 - 2019
Dixie Overstake Obituary
Dixie Overstake, 62, of Hillsboro, passed away on July 20, 2019. She was born September 2, 1956 in Wilmington.

Surviving are her husband; Dennis Overstake, daughter; Kayla (Jimmy) Dettwiller, parents, Hayes & Violet Kelley, sister; Deborah (Richard) Tissot, brother-in-law; Steve (Vicki) Overstake, sister-in-law; Diana Overstake, several nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mowrystown Cemetery. Visitation is at the church on Friday, July 26, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 23, 2019
