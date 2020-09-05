1/1
Dolly Jean (Kellough) Davis
Dolly Jean Davis (Kellough)

Chillicothe - Dolly Jean Davis (Kellough), 75, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on September 5th. She left her home on Earth while surrounded by her loving family. Dolly was born on October 6, 1944 in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Cleo (Williams) Combs. On July 3, 1982 she married James Edward Davis, who passed from this life on June 30, 2005.

Dolly is survived by her children: Bobby L. Kellough, Eugene Kellough, Rick (Bobbie) Kellough, Candy (Jeff) Mitchell, Billy (Cynthia) Kellough, Danny (Christina) Wolford and James "Jimmy" (Bridget) Davis; 33 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 2 aunts: Ada Dalton (aka "Sissy") and Marjorie Manning (aka "Sis"). She will be missed, as well, by many friends whose hearts she touched.

Dolly loved the Lord with all of her heart. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and scrolling through Facebook.

Friends may visit with Dolly's family from 10 am to 12 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge. Graveside services will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Those wishing to sign Dolly's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com

A special "thank you" to National Church Residences Hospice Care for helping the family through these past few months.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
