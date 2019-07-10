Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Don W. Asbell


1951 - 2019
Don W. Asbell Obituary
Don W. Asbell

Chillicothe - Don W. Asbell, 68, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly July 7, 2019, while camping at Paint Creek State Park, one of his favorite things to do.

He was born May 18, 1951, in Lancaster, OH to the late Walter and Hazel (Lutz) Asbell. On July 15, 2017, he married Debra A. Elliott, who survives.

In addition to his wife Debbie, he is survived by step-children: Drew Whitt and his companion Anthony Arledge, Ann (Josh) Withrow, and James (April) Leach; his sister Mary (Dan) Hazlett; his brother Mark (Leora) Asbell; and several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and son Don W. Asbell, Jr.

Don worked as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed tractor pulls, camping and NASCAR. He was a member of the Total NASCAR Group. However, more than anything, he loved his grandkids.

At his request, cremation services will be held under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 10, 2019
