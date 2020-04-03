Services
CHILLICOTHE - Donald Bryan Buskirk, 66, of Chillicothe, died Monday March 30, 2020 10:48 am, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 29, 1953 in Chillicothe to the late Donald G. and Barbara A. Caldwell Buskirk. Survivors include his son, Jason (Jessica) Buskirk, of Galena; four grandchildren, Kasidy, Kamri, Abigail, Adaline Buskirk; two brothers, Michael (Cathy) Buskirk, Chillicothe and Christopher Buskirk, Florida; and a sister, Sue (Scott) Peecher, Clarksburg. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lindsey Buskirk and a sister, Nancy Sass.

Mr. Buskirk was a retired meat cutter with the Kroger Company. He went on to become an organizer and officer of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1059. He was a Freemason and an avid radio-controlled car and airplane enthusiast.

Driven by an abundance of caution, there will be no public calling hours nor graveside services. A celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in the future. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
