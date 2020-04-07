|
|
Donald Dwight Hutchison
Londonderry - Donald Dwight Hutchison, of Londonderry, Ohio, passed away April 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on February 14, 1929, to the late John and Burneeda Hutchison in Zanesville, Ohio. The oldest of 3 children, he worked many summer jobs like delivering milk and picking apples in Wellston, Ohio.
Donald graduated from Washington Township High School in 1947 and began work at Mead Corporation until his retirement in 1993. On December 17, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Gilliam, who preceded him in death. They shared 66 wonderful years together, raising 3 children, Rick, Cheryl and Scott. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1951 - 1953.
In 1964, he moved his family from Wellston to Londonderry. On many days, you would find Don outside working in his yard, tinkering on a car, or enjoying being out in his shed fixing something.
Don was a very generous man who could always be counted on to help and support his family and friends. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Donald leaves behind daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and John Purdum, son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tami Hutchison, and daughter-in-law, Millie Hutchison. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jason (Kelli) Hutchison, Joe (Amy) Hutchison, Courtney (Rich) Lewis, Jenna (Tim) McKean, Zachary Purdum, India Hutchison and Reid Hutchison as well as 7 great grandchildren. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Elsa Hutchison and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Rick Hutchison and a sister, Fern Cooper.
A private graveside service will be held for family in Londonderry Cemetery. Private calling hours will also be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Concord United Methodist Church 30769 Route 50 Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020