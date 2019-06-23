|
Donald E. Detty
Chillicothe - Donald E. "Monk" Detty, 93, of Londonderry passed from this life Thursday June 20, 2019 in the VA Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born July 29, 1925 in Ross County to the late Elmer and Minnie Ringer Walls Detty.
Surviving is a daughter; Gerry (Alan) Struensee, Londonderry, sons; Joseph J. (Kimberly) Detty, Londonderry, and Keith (Sherry) Hatfield, Fountain Run, KY, grandchildren; Mark C. (Karen) Virgin, and Matthew C. Virgin, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister; Annabelle Fiasco, Waldorf, MD, a brother; Delano Detty, Londonderry, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister; Virginia, and 2 brothers; Franklin and Ronald.
Donald was a US Navy Veteran, serving in WW11 as a Seabee. He retired from Mead Paper and RCA Circleville. He was a member of the Logan Elm Lodge 624, F&AM, Aladdin Shrine Temple, Columbus and the Ross County Shrine Club. Donald enjoyed square dancing and was an avid gardener and farmer. Known as the local historian of Londonderry and never met a stranger.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Ramsey officiating, with military honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Masonic Service by Logan Elm Lodge 624, F&AM at 7:30 pm.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 23, 2019