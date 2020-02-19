|
|
Donald Eugene "Smitty" Smith
Chillicothe - Donald Eugene "Smitty" Smith, 68, of Chillicothe, died 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born September 6, 1951, in Ross County, to the late Donald and Edna Mae Justice Smith. On December 17, 1993, he married the former Kathy L. Graves who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Christina (Steven) Spencer, of Kingston, Angie (Donald) Tobert and Amy (Randall Lawson) Smith, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Hailey Lowery and fiance Joshua Piatt and Ashley Lowery and fiance Jeff Belcher; a great grandson, "on the way" Jaxson Piatt; brothers, Ronald L. Smith, of Chillicothe and John (Melody) Smith, of Vinton County; a sister, Norma J. (Roger) Smith, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Donald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Smitty had worked at WearEver and retired from WHR Warehouse. Donald was a certified mechanic and enjoyed working on cars, especially Fords.
The family wants to extend a "thank you" to the staff at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for the loving care given to Smitty and compassion shown to our family during this time.
A graveside service, with Rev. James Wyne officiating, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020