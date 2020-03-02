Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Donald G. Anderson

Donald G. Anderson Obituary
Donald G. Anderson

Chillicothe - Donald G. Anderson, 68, of Chillicothe, went home to be with the Lord at 3:32pm February 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare. He was a devoted husband and father.

Don was born April 14, 1951, in Chillicothe, to the late Joseph H. and Margaret G. (Mueller) Anderson. On January 7, 1973, he married the former Betty J. Stout, who survives.

Also surviving are his sons Aaron (Jen) Anderson, of Chillicothe, and Nathan Anderson, of Texas; grandsons Joshua, Andrew and Eli; brothers Pat and Sam Anderson; and sisters Mary Anne Adkins and Celia Anderson. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Jim.

Don was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He worked for more than 20 years in maintenance for the W.R.H. Co. He was a member of the Bainbridge CCCU and enjoyed playing music alongside his wife. He loved being involved in church and was known to look for opportunities to help those in need. Mostly, Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially fishing and golfing with his boys. He also had a passion for woodworking and crafting.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Friday, February 6, at the Bainbridge CCCU, 220 Quarry St., Bainbridge, OH 45612, with Pastor Chas Cottrill officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1pm Friday in Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, OH. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7pm at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, friends wanting to honor Don can make a contribution to a church or charity you support. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
