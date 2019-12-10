Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home & Crematory
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Green Obituary
Donald Green

Chillicothe - Donald Raymond Green, 82, of Chillicothe, died 9:49 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019, at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born March 30, 1937 in Evansville, IN to the late Aubrey Green and Luann Pierce. On September 13, 1969 he married Genevieve Lee Dumont, who died January 8, 2016. Survivors include two children, Donna Boutaleb, of Lewis Center, OH and Terry Green, of Alabama; grandchildren, Fred and Kellie Short, and Jason and Junior Green; great-grandchildren, Darrell, Taylor, Landon, Asher, Miriah, T.J., Emily and Bryclyn; two sisters; two brothers; a niece and her children and grandchildren, Theresa Lewis, Jennifer, Kyle, Madison, Zach and Jocelyn. He was preceded in death by a sister.

Don was a member of St. Mary Church. He retired from Mead Paper and was a member of the Boilermakers Union. He enjoyed playing golf and was a former member of the Ross Co. Golf Association.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm Thursday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private graveside services will be held in Twin Township Cemetery. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -