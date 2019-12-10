|
|
Donald Green
Chillicothe - Donald Raymond Green, 82, of Chillicothe, died 9:49 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019, at his residence, following an extended illness.
He was born March 30, 1937 in Evansville, IN to the late Aubrey Green and Luann Pierce. On September 13, 1969 he married Genevieve Lee Dumont, who died January 8, 2016. Survivors include two children, Donna Boutaleb, of Lewis Center, OH and Terry Green, of Alabama; grandchildren, Fred and Kellie Short, and Jason and Junior Green; great-grandchildren, Darrell, Taylor, Landon, Asher, Miriah, T.J., Emily and Bryclyn; two sisters; two brothers; a niece and her children and grandchildren, Theresa Lewis, Jennifer, Kyle, Madison, Zach and Jocelyn. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Don was a member of St. Mary Church. He retired from Mead Paper and was a member of the Boilermakers Union. He enjoyed playing golf and was a former member of the Ross Co. Golf Association.
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm Thursday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private graveside services will be held in Twin Township Cemetery. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019