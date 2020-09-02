1/1
Donald J. Ellifritt
Donald J. Ellifritt

Chillicothe - Donald J. Ellifritt, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born May 24, 1957, in Chillicothe, to Ira D. Ellifritt and June E. Palmer. On June 18, 1983, he married the former Debra K. McCoy who survives.

Also surviving his mother, June, of Chillicothe; children, Holly M. (Aaron) Daily and Paul J. Ellifritt, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Theodore and Aurora Daily; brother, Scott Eric (Lanie) Ellifritt, of Mississippi; sister, Rebecca E. (Larry) Alflen, of Chillicothe; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Terry Morr, of Ashland, OH; brothers-in-law, David and Richard McCoy; sister-in-law, Patricia McCoy, all of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his father, Ira D. Ellifritt and a brother, Richard Nolan Ellifritt.

In addition to his regular job Donald was a professional photographer and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 in St. Peter's Catholic Church with Father Tim Hayes celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
