Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Donald Jewell Obituary
Donald Jewell

Chillicothe - Donald E. Jewell, 77, died at 7:16pm May 7, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 21, 1941, in Ross County to the late Pearl E. and Grace (Lemay) Jewell. Donald is survived by his son, Paul Jewell, of Zaandam, Netherlands.

Donald was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1959 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Ohio Wesleyan University. He worked for the Ministry of Environment and Energy for the Ontario Government in Canada, prior to retiring and returning to Chillicothe.

Donald was a musician and enjoyed playing the piano and saxophone, traveling, listening to music, playing bridge and watching movies.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Tuesday, May 14, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial in Greenlawn Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 11, 2019
