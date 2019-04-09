|
Donald Laughlin, II
Chillicothe - Donald Carl Laughlin II passed from this life on April 6, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 25, 1958, to the former Dessie Lou Leach and Donald Laughlin in Chillicothe, Ohio. On April 12, 1980, Don married the former Joy L. Pence, who survives.
Along with his wife, he is survived by Mother-in-Law Shirley Pence, Sister-in-Law Lorna McCray, nephew Ryan (Hailey) Graves, great-nephews Caden and Hunter, great-niece Ariel, his best buddy- his dog Pooh Bear, a sister, niece and nephew, and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law, Herbert L. Pence, brother-in-law Dale McCray, as well as several uncles and aunts.
Don was a 1976 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was involved in agriculture, FFA, 4-H, Junior Fair Board and Junior Leadership. He was involved in farming most of his life, enjoying being outdoors on a tractor. Don enjoyed traveling, especially to Walt Disney World and any Historic Location. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, Ross County Cattlemen's Association, and the NRA.
He worked for many years as a meat cutter at the Corner Market, Carl's IGA, Don's IGA, and Ritchie's Foods in Piketon. He then completed a course in Multi-craft Maintenance at the Pickaway-Ross Vocational School. After graduation, he went to work in the maintenance department at Deer Creek Lodge. From there, he was hired by ODNR to work in the water plant at Deer Creek and followed that by transferring to a position as a Conservation Aid at Deer Creek State Park. At the end of February of 2018, Don retired from ODNR.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Pastor Willard McCray officiating. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND FUNERAL HOME from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Ross County 4-H Endowment Fund, 475 Western Ave., Suite F, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019