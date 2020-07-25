Donald Lee Dick
Lakeland, Florida - Donald Lee Dick, 66, of Lakeland, FL passed away 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 from complications with Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born May 27, 1954, in Chillicothe, to the late Donald L. and Anne F. Day Dick. On June 28, 1977 he married the former Karen Froman who survives.
Also surviving are a step daughter, Sherri Tolson, of California, MD; two step grandson; a step granddaughter; a brother, Jon (Janet) Dick, of Waverly; a sister, Helen Catt, of Columbus; nephews, Blake (Kelly) Dick, of West Harrison, IN, Keith Luce, of Mansfield and Sam (Heather) Luce, of Massillon; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Anne Luce and a stepson, James C. Froman.
Donald, an E-7 Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, retired, following 20 years of service, from Andrews Air Force Base where he worked as a Passenger Specialist.
Even though he left Ohio, he was still an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Harley Hog Assoc. of Clinton, Maryland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Brumsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. The family was assisted locally by the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
