Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Donald Lemaster


1941 - 2019
Donald Lemaster Obituary
Donald Lemaster

Washington Court House - Donald R. Lemaster, Sr., 78, of Washington Court House, died at 8:25 p.m. Saturday evening, August 24, 2019 at Four Seasons of Washington, Washington Court House. He was born on June 6, 1941, in Carter County, Kentucky the son of the late Roscoe and Emma Fultz Lemaster.

Donald is survived by seven children, Michael Lemaster of Frankfort, Craig (Anishia) Lemaster of Columbus, Donald (Pam) Lemaster, Jr. of Frankfort, Tony (Linda) Lemaster of Hillsboro, Kevin (Jennifer) Lemaster of Frankfort, Jimmy (Lori) Lemaster of Frankfort, Danielle West of Chillicothe, 26 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one sister, Paulette (Dennis) Warner of Circleville, two brothers, Jack Lemaster of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Jim (Rhonda) Lemaster of Chillicothe, brother-in-law, James Kendall of Chillicothe, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Kendall, and one daughter-in-law, Kathi Lemaster

Donald was a 1960 graduate of Frankfort High School. He worked many years in construction as a carpenter.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Chaplain Jeff Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends are invited to visit with Donald's family at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 am until the time of service. Those wishing to sign Donald's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
