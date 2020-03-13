|
Donald M. Adler
Chillicothe - Donald M. Adler, 61, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:42 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Mt. Carmel East following a brief illness.
He was born July 28, 1958, in Chillicothe to the late Henry and Phyllis Wildermuth Adler. On April 27, 1986, he married the former Ann M. Pinnix who survives.
Also surviving are children, Lindsey N. Adler, of Chillicothe and Derek (Shelby Butterbaugh) Adler, of Waverly; Bentley R. Adkins, whom he considers a grandson; a brother, Hank (Yun Chu) Adler; sisters, Becki (Fred) Page and Lugene Crabtree; mother-in-law, Bonnie Pinnix; brother-in-law, Jamie Pinnix; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Mike) Newton, Joan (Ron) McClure and Michelle (Todd) Crowe; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by father-in-law, James Pinnix and brother-in-law, Larry Crabtree.
Don started his career in October of 1988 at the Mead Corporation and was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731. Most of his time there was spent in the shipping department working countless hours. He was a hard worker who took pride in his job. Don made many friends throughout his years at the paper mill, including a special friend, Tim Beard. Don was known to be a funny guy who always made people laugh and never met a stranger. He was a devoted and loving husband and father who always provided for his family. Don was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will forever be in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020