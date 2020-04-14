Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Chillicothe - Donald Rapp Sr., 72, of Chillicothe passed away 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following a brief illness.

He was born November 26, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late Robert and Rosemary Pence Rapp. He was married to the former Cherry Hafer who preceded him in death August 1, 1988.

Surviving are children, Donna L. (Junior) Gilmore, and Donald (Shawna) Rapp Jr., both of Chillicothe; 12 grandchildren including a special grandson, Dennis Tisdale Jr.; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel (Floyd) Claytor, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Schooley Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jim Vandergriff officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
