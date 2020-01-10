|
Donald Shmidt
Chillicothe - Donald Arthur Shmidt, 95, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his Avon Park, FL residence.
He was born February 1, 1924, in Romeo, Michigan, son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Axford) Shmidt. On September 18, 1948, he married Glenna Joy (Curtis) Shmidt, and together they shared nearly 68 years of marriage before her passing on April 22, 2016.
Surviving are four sons, Ted (Mary Ann) Shmidt, Lynn (Shearon) Shmidt, Creston (Sharon) Shmidt, and Berhane (Alem) Ghaim; one daughter, Tammy (Gary) McRill; his second wife, Lucille Shmidt; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife Glenna, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Shirley) Shmidt.
Don was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, serving during WWII. Following his return from the military, he earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering through the Michigan State University. He went on to work for Dow Chemical Co. in Midland, MI, Findlay, OH, and Granville, OH until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, farming, and fishing. His family will forever remember his kind, generous heart. He enjoyed donating his time, skills, and money to various mission's work including Kentucky Mountain Bible College, churches in Africa, Mexico, and churches he attended. He was not one to stay put and served in many capacities at his local church, with temporary mission work in Kenya, Botswana, Mexico, and across the United States. He was a lover of family, of friends, and most importantly of God.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Military graveside honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Timothy Scholarship at the Kentucky Mountain Bible College.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020