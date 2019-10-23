|
Donald Z. Malott
Chillicothe - Donald Z. Malott, 82, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was born September 6, 1937, to the late Harry and Florence (Lansing) Malott.
On December 21, 1956, he married Roselene Stewart, who survives. Together, they raised three children: Kevin (Darlene Good) Malott, Rhonda (Robert) Hicks, and Pamela (Blaine) Schobelock. He was a loving grandfather to Chad, Amanda, Amber, Blaine, Jr., Caidien; and great-grandfather to Hannah, Aaron, Hank, Alayleigh, Lillian, Holly, Blaine III, Tanner, Keegan, Alexis, Jada and Makayla. He is also survived by brothers Wayne, James and Mark Malott; and a sister Iris Lindsey. He was preceded in death by brothers Leonard, Paul and Stephen; and sisters Nellie, Anne and Ina.
Donald was a proud Navy Veteran, joining in 1954 and served aboard the USS Tail Fare and the USS Cavalier. He retired from Chilpaco in 2000 after 25 years of service and then retired from Glatfelter Security in 2011 following 11 years of service. He was a member of Scioto Lodge #6, F & AM. Through the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Chillicothe VAMC nursing staff in Building 210-Floor 2, and to Dr. Robinson for their kind, loving care and family support.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home, where a Masonic Funeral will be conducted at 12:30pm. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019