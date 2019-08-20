|
|
Donna Arrington
Bainbridge - Donna Jane Arrington, 85, of Bainbridge, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Heartland Nursing Home following a brief illness.
She was born December 25, 1933 in Bainbridge, Ohio, to the late Louis Earl and Lydia Jane (Knisley) Puckett. On June 20, 1959, she married James Forrest Arrington who preceded her in death on April 15, 2019.
Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, James Michael Arrington and Amber Pulse Arrington, of Bainbridge; a sister, Joan Puckett Thomas, of Letart, WV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Louise (John) Lapham; three brothers, Harold (Hazel) Puckett, Dale Puckett, and Duane Puckett; a brother-in-law, Robert Thomas; and her good friend, Shirley Brown.
Donna was a graduate of Bainbridge High School and went on to work in the insurance field until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of the Bainbridge United Methodist Church and participated in the United Methodist Women's Group. She enjoyed making ceramics and was previously a teacher for ceramics courses.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Brookes officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 1:30pm until the time of the service.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019