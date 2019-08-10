Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Purdum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Irene Purdum


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Irene Purdum Obituary
Donna Irene Purdum

Chillicothe - Donna Irene Purdum, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:38 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Liberty Village following a short illness.

She was born March 7, 1930, in Chillicothe to the late Joseph Alvin and Helen Margaret Schweitzer Gire. On August 30, 1952, she married Charles David Purdum who preceded her in death February 10, 2004.

Surviving are children, John (Cheryl) Purdum, Brad Purdum, and Elaine (Brad) Basil, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Courtney (Rich) Lewis, Jenna (Tim) McKean, Zachary Purdum, Josh (Shandra) Basil, Kyle (Erika) Basil and Drew (Melissa) Basil; great grandchildren, Wiley Lewis, Addilyn and Jack McKean, Rory and Emma Basil and her dog, Copper.

Donna retired from the Mead Corp. where she worked for over 25 years. She was Queen of her Red Hat Society Chapter and helped with the start-up of the Mead Retirement Club where she was secretary and treasurer. She was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village, Westmoreland Place, and Heartland Hospice.

A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Heartland Hospice Chaplain Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, Heartland Hospice, 205 North St., Lucasville, OH 45628 or Liberty TWP Fire and Rescue, 34568 US Highway 50, Londonderry, OH 45647.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now