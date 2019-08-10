|
Donna Irene Purdum
Chillicothe - Donna Irene Purdum, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:38 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Liberty Village following a short illness.
She was born March 7, 1930, in Chillicothe to the late Joseph Alvin and Helen Margaret Schweitzer Gire. On August 30, 1952, she married Charles David Purdum who preceded her in death February 10, 2004.
Surviving are children, John (Cheryl) Purdum, Brad Purdum, and Elaine (Brad) Basil, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Courtney (Rich) Lewis, Jenna (Tim) McKean, Zachary Purdum, Josh (Shandra) Basil, Kyle (Erika) Basil and Drew (Melissa) Basil; great grandchildren, Wiley Lewis, Addilyn and Jack McKean, Rory and Emma Basil and her dog, Copper.
Donna retired from the Mead Corp. where she worked for over 25 years. She was Queen of her Red Hat Society Chapter and helped with the start-up of the Mead Retirement Club where she was secretary and treasurer. She was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village, Westmoreland Place, and Heartland Hospice.
A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Heartland Hospice Chaplain Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, Heartland Hospice, 205 North St., Lucasville, OH 45628 or Liberty TWP Fire and Rescue, 34568 US Highway 50, Londonderry, OH 45647.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019