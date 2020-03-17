Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richmond Dale Church of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Richmond Dale Church of God
1947 - 2020
Donna J. Adams

Dayton - Donna J. Adams, 72, of Dayton, Ohio passed away 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 in Upper Valley Medical Building, Troy, Ohio following an extended illness.

She was born August 27, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late James and Ethel Fairchild Adams.

Surviving are stepchildren, Colin and Michelle Jacobe, both of West Milton, OH; several step-grandchildren including a stepson, Joshua Lee; a brother, Jim (Carolyn) Adams, of Jackson; a sister, Darlene (Charles) Lott, of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews; a special friend, Dave Watson, of Dayton, OH; She was predeceased by a son, Gregory A. Hinton and a brother, Ernie Adams.

Donna attended Richmond Dale Church of God.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Richmond Dale Church of God with Rev. John Evans Sr. and Rev. John Evans Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
