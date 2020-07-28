1/1
Donna K. Gannon
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna K. Gannon

Chillicothe - Donna K. Gannon, 97, of Chillicothe, died at 1:15am Sunday, July 26, 2020, at NCR Traditions of Chillicothe.

She was born June 13, 1923, in Toledo, OH, to the late Raymond L. and Alma E. (Bowen) Martin. On March 28, 1941, she married Hoyland G. Gannon, who preceded her in death November 22, 1999.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Doug (Ellie) Gannon, of Valrico, FL; her daughter Karen Androsac, of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Denise (Aaron) Crabtree, Debbie (Art) Nieto, Bruce (Joni) Elledge, Allison (Chris) Thompson, Matt (Jeana) Gannon and Molly (Dean) Rosiar; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law John Androsac; grandson Brian Androsac and her sister Elaine Spisak.

Donna was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She worked in retail sales most of her life until joining her husband in their local business Ross Co. Collection Agency.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Floral Hills Memory Garden under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved