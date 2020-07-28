Donna K. Gannon
Chillicothe - Donna K. Gannon, 97, of Chillicothe, died at 1:15am Sunday, July 26, 2020, at NCR Traditions of Chillicothe.
She was born June 13, 1923, in Toledo, OH, to the late Raymond L. and Alma E. (Bowen) Martin. On March 28, 1941, she married Hoyland G. Gannon, who preceded her in death November 22, 1999.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Doug (Ellie) Gannon, of Valrico, FL; her daughter Karen Androsac, of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Denise (Aaron) Crabtree, Debbie (Art) Nieto, Bruce (Joni) Elledge, Allison (Chris) Thompson, Matt (Jeana) Gannon and Molly (Dean) Rosiar; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law John Androsac; grandson Brian Androsac and her sister Elaine Spisak.
Donna was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She worked in retail sales most of her life until joining her husband in their local business Ross Co. Collection Agency.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Floral Hills Memory Garden under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com