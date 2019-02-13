Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WARE FUNERAL HOME
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
WARE FUNERAL HOME
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cardwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Cardwell


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna M. Cardwell Obituary
Donna M. Cardwell

Frankfort - Donna M. Cardwell, 51, of Frankfort, passed away 7:10 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital following a short illness.

She was born May 21, 1967 in Ross County to Victor M. and Thelma Jean Morgan Cardwell.

In addition to her parents, surviving are great aunts, Joyce Morgan-Urick and Marilyn Morgan, both of Chillicothe and many cousins. She was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Ben and Francella Morgan; paternal grandparents, E.M. and Mabel Cardwell; and several great aunts and great uncles.

Donna attended in her younger years, Pioneer School and in her adult years, Ross County Easter Seals Day Program and Frontier Community Services. She formerly attended Chillicothe Bible Church.

The family would like to thank Riverside Methodist Hospital for the care that Donna received.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ted Alspach officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn- Frankfort Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Easter Seals, 1855 Western Ave. Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now