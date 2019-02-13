|
Donna M. Cardwell
Frankfort - Donna M. Cardwell, 51, of Frankfort, passed away 7:10 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital following a short illness.
She was born May 21, 1967 in Ross County to Victor M. and Thelma Jean Morgan Cardwell.
In addition to her parents, surviving are great aunts, Joyce Morgan-Urick and Marilyn Morgan, both of Chillicothe and many cousins. She was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Ben and Francella Morgan; paternal grandparents, E.M. and Mabel Cardwell; and several great aunts and great uncles.
Donna attended in her younger years, Pioneer School and in her adult years, Ross County Easter Seals Day Program and Frontier Community Services. She formerly attended Chillicothe Bible Church.
The family would like to thank Riverside Methodist Hospital for the care that Donna received.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ted Alspach officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn- Frankfort Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Easter Seals, 1855 Western Ave. Chillicothe, OH 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019