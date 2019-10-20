|
Donna Mae Herman Johnson Helterbrant
Chillicothe - Donna Mae Herman Johnson Helterbrant, 98, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born June 10, 1921, in Pike County, Ohio to the late Ernest C. and Rhoda A. Walls Herman. On September 30, 1939, she married John W. Johnson, Sr. who died February 1, 1977. On November 17, 1984, she married Leonard F. "Jack" Helterbrant who died October 9, 2006.
Surviving are sons, John W. (Judi) Johnson, Jr., of Lake Okeechobee, FL, Ronald H. (Dorothy) Johnson, of Catlettsburg, KY and Chris A. (Deborah Graef) Johnson, of Columbus, OH; a daughter, Christy A. (Dave) Russell, of Chillicothe; stepchildren, Daryl (Sue) Helterbrant, of Washington C.H., OH and Donna (Bruce) Jackson, of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, John (Kelli) Johnson, Tish (Carrie) Johnson, Angie (Dave) Evans, Annie Johnson, Norman (Vanessa) Johnson, Teresa Gibson, Jillanna (Lional) Gillum, Jonna (John) Allen, Jessica (Bryan) Olsheski, Nathan Johnson, Diana (Shane) McCollister, Doug (Lindsey) Russell and Danny Russell; numerous great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandchildren, Scott W. Johnson and Donald Riehle; brothers, Earl, Sigel, Steven, Ernest and Glenn Herman; and sisters, Elsie Leeth, Wilma Wintersheimer and Ruth Winona Dewey.
Donna became a Christian in 1960. She has been a member of the First Church of God for over 50 years and she along with her husband Jack served as custodians at the church for 16 years. Donna was a former employee of the Mead Corporation and retired from the US Shoe Corporation. She was a member of First Church of God's Women of the Church of God, was a Sunday School Teacher and loved quilting with the ladies at Church.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staffs of National Church Residences and NCR Hospice for the loving care given to Donna and the compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the First Church of God, 780 E. Water Street Chillicothe, Ohio, with Reverend Charles Elliott and Pastor Greg Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God's Building Fund P.O. Box 83 Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019