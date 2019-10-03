|
Donna McWhorter
Londonderry - Donna M. McWhorter, 77 of Londonderry passed from this life on Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born June 29, 1942 in Ross County, the daughter of Henry and Irene (Summers) Gallaugher. On May 17, 1968 she married Raymond E. "Buzz" McWhorter who survives.
Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Bernice McWhorter, Londonderry; her sister, Doris (Gary) Roberts, Chillicothe; her brother, Gary Gallaugher, Mesa, AZ; her brother-in-law, Richard (Mary) McWhorter, Londonderry; her caregivers, Hunter, Makyla, Mallory and Parker and her many friends and neighbors who helped Donna and Buzz during the last several years.
Donna had been an employee of Britts Department Store and the Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019