Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Londonderry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna McWhorter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna McWhorter


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna McWhorter Obituary
Donna McWhorter

Londonderry - Donna M. McWhorter, 77 of Londonderry passed from this life on Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born June 29, 1942 in Ross County, the daughter of Henry and Irene (Summers) Gallaugher. On May 17, 1968 she married Raymond E. "Buzz" McWhorter who survives.

Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Bernice McWhorter, Londonderry; her sister, Doris (Gary) Roberts, Chillicothe; her brother, Gary Gallaugher, Mesa, AZ; her brother-in-law, Richard (Mary) McWhorter, Londonderry; her caregivers, Hunter, Makyla, Mallory and Parker and her many friends and neighbors who helped Donna and Buzz during the last several years.

Donna had been an employee of Britts Department Store and the Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now