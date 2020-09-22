1/1
Donna Stevens
Donna Stevens

CHILLICOTHE - Donna Marie Bakos Stevens, 85, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 26, 1935 in Chillicothe to the late Dr. Matthew and Kathryn Huiss Bakos. On September 12, 1953 she married her sweetheart of 67 years John W. Stevens, who survives. Also surviving is their son, Tracy (Cindy) Stevens. Grandchildren, Jonathan (Blayne) Stevens, Kathryn Stevens. Great Grandchildren, Lantz, Jayden, & Ryker.

Mrs. Stevens was a member of the CHS Class of 1952 and served as Secretary/Treasurer. She volunteered for the outdoor drama "Tecumseh" and at the Chillicothe Ross Convention and Visitors Bureau. She also helped refurbish the red caboose at the head of Yoctangee Park. Donna was a member of Beta Eta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for over fifty years. She enjoyed spending countless hours watching her great-grandsons play baseball and spending time with her family. The family would like to send our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful neighbors who have surrounded the family for many years.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday at St. Peter Church. Burial will follow at St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 Thursday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a Beta Sigma Phi service will be held at 6:30, and a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Her online memorial register is available at HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
