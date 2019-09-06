Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
Donna (Simmons) Tatman


1955 - 2019
Donna (Simmons) Tatman Obituary
Donna Tatman (Simmons), age 64, born on January 1, 1955 passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and sister.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Martha Simmons, husband, Gary, son, Shawn Tatman, nephew, Curtis Mullins, Jr., brother, Charles Simmons II, and sister Karen Jordan (Simmons). Survived by sisters, Tammy (Larry) Storts, and Kristy Anacker; brother, Jeffrey Simmons; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 7:00 PM Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call 2 hours prior to service. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
