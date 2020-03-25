Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Cochenour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie Eugene Cochenour


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Eugene Cochenour Obituary
Donnie Eugene Cochenour

Chillicothe - Donnie Eugene Cochenour, 59, of Chillicothe, died 1:47 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born July 4, 1960 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to John and Juanita J. Fyffe Cochenour.

Surviving are his mother, Juanita J. Soummers; children, Melissa Bellomy Cochenour, Jeremy Cochenour, Donnie Cochenour Jr. and Lisa Frost; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, John W. (Linda) Cochenour and Richard Cochenour; sisters, Debra (Howard) Kellough, Kathy (Alvin) Ayers, Vickie (Sam) Williams and Linda Soummers; many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles including Tom and Dan Cochenour. He was predeceased by his father, John Cochenour.

Donnie was a self employed laborer who worked endlessly until the job was done. He loved to help others. Donnie had many interesting conversations with family and friends alike. He loved life and was there to brighten up others. Donnie had a heart of gold, was humble, loving and caring and he will live in the memories and the hearts of all that knew him. Donnie loved to play games and loved to go to the casinos with others, always hoping to hit the "big one".

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. There will be private calling hours held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at

www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -