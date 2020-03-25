|
Donnie Eugene Cochenour
Chillicothe - Donnie Eugene Cochenour, 59, of Chillicothe, died 1:47 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born July 4, 1960 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to John and Juanita J. Fyffe Cochenour.
Surviving are his mother, Juanita J. Soummers; children, Melissa Bellomy Cochenour, Jeremy Cochenour, Donnie Cochenour Jr. and Lisa Frost; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, John W. (Linda) Cochenour and Richard Cochenour; sisters, Debra (Howard) Kellough, Kathy (Alvin) Ayers, Vickie (Sam) Williams and Linda Soummers; many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles including Tom and Dan Cochenour. He was predeceased by his father, John Cochenour.
Donnie was a self employed laborer who worked endlessly until the job was done. He loved to help others. Donnie had many interesting conversations with family and friends alike. He loved life and was there to brighten up others. Donnie had a heart of gold, was humble, loving and caring and he will live in the memories and the hearts of all that knew him. Donnie loved to play games and loved to go to the casinos with others, always hoping to hit the "big one".
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. There will be private calling hours held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020