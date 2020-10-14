Dora B (Spillman) Carter
Kingston - Dora B. (Spillman) Carter, 91, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, at her home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Dora was born on September 30, 1929, on Twin Branch, near Louisa, Ky., daughter of Covie Samuel (Wert) Spillman and Stella Mae Diamond. On December 6, 1946, she married Lennie Carter and settled near Kingston, Ohio. He passed away in 1992.
In addition to being a farmer's wife, Dora retired from Adena Hospital in 1994, after 25 years of service. She was a member of Church Triumphant and a volunteer at the food bank. She was known throughout the community for her warm hospitality and cooking and baking skills.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Dan Miner. She was the beloved mother of six children, Clara (Richard) Kutschbach, Sue Miner, Mary Moore, Lennie (Charles Divan), Nancy Carter, and David (Beth Davis) Carter. She leaves behind a grandson, Tim (Jen) Tootle and seven granddaughters, Michelle Horch, Angela (Larry) Lochbaum, Wendy (Billy) Hines, Tanya (Robbie) Sturgill, Khalie (Daniel) Fisher, Taylor and Davis Carter; 17 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Her daughter, Nancy was her loving primary care provider throughout her illness. Special thanks to aides Mona Pennington and Dena Brown and Adena Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Aaron Hines officiating. Burial will follow in White Church Cemetery (St. Rt. 180) where she will be reunited with her loving husband, Lennie. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. at Hill's with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. Donations may be made in her name to: Food Bank, PO Box 1029, Station A, Chillicothe, Ohio 45644. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Dora's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
