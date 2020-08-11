1/1
Pastor Dora J. Hunt
1940 - 2020
Pastor Dora J. Hunt

Chillicothe - Pastor Dora J. Hunt, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away, 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness.

She was born September 29, 1940, in Cynthiana, OH to the late Clifford O. and Emma L. Smith Rhoads. On May 21, 1961, she married Dallas D. Hunt Sr. who preceded her in death June 10, 1998.

Surviving are children, Karen (Michael) Williamson, of Chillicothe; Dallas Dale (Katherine) Hunt Jr., of Kingston and Crystal (Dave) Looper, of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Junior Rhoads, of Washington Court House, OH and Clarence Rhoads, of Bainbridge; two sisters, Linda (Clayton) Howerton, of Chillicothe and Mary Lou Douglas, of Tennessee. She was predeceased by a son, Ronald E. Hunt; sisters, Catherine Mae Raypole, Elaine Mutter and Charlotte Rhoads; a brother, Richard D. Rhoads.

Dora was pastor of After God's Heart Ministry.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Aaron Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 12- 2 p.m. until time of service on Saturday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
