Doris E. Lee
Frankfort - Doris E. Lee, 87, of Frankfort, passed away 5:55 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 15, 1932, in Hamden, Ohio to the late Willard and Sylvia Mae Martindill Ogier. On October 29, 1948, she married David W. Lee who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Cynthia L. Barney, of Frankfort, David E. (Connie) Lee, of Piketon, Brenda C. Smith and Betty J. (John) Garrison, both of Frankfort; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Stimmer, of Chillicothe and a niece, Joyce Atwood, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her father, Willard; mother and stepfather, Sylvia and Ralph Cunningham.
Doris was a member of the Frankfort Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Winks officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020