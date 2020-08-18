Doris J. Imler
Chillicothe - Doris Jane Henry Imler, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 16, at 2:55 p.m. at Heartland of Chillicothe following a brief illness.
Doris was born August 21, 1933 in Circleville to the late Ralph E. and Mildred Davis Henry. She married Ralph Imler Jr. on July 21, 1948. They had been married 63 years when Ralph passed away on August 11, 2011. They began their married life farming along with her in-laws, Ralph Sr. and Agnes Imler. Doris was a homemaker having been employed at Mayfairs and Sumburger Restaurant for a short time. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren having them stay with her and "Pappy" on the weekends and through the summer while they lived at Tar Hollow Forest.
Doris loved to go grocery shopping at Kroger where she had two special friends Janet and Jerry King. She also loved eating in restaurants with her family and special friend Lawana Kempton.
"Granny" will be sorely missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Dean) Carroll; a daughter-in-law, JoAnna Imler; grandchildren, Brenda (Brad) Pfeifer, Wayne (Cheryl) Imler Jr., Steve (Stacy) Carroll and Ryan (Andrea) Carroll; great-grandchildren, Heather (Joe Speakman) McGlone, Brandon Pfeifer, Austin Imler Parker, Maggie Carroll and Raegan Carroll; a great step-granddaughter, Aubrey Goldsberry; great step-grandsons, Gabe and Andrew Davis; a great-great granddaughter, Joselyn Speakman; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Karshner Imler; nephews, Mike (Debria) Imler, Mark (Lawana) Imler and Melvin Henry Jr. Doris was predeceased a son, Wayne Imler; an infant son, Ricky Imler; a brother, Melvin Henry SR.; and an infant brother, Billy Henry; a very special furry companion her beloved "Buddy".
Per Doris's wishes a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery at 1819 Hitler Rd in Circleville, Ohio with Rev. Ted Davis officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERAL HOME.
