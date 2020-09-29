Doris Jean Ackley McDonald
Frankfort - On the evening of September 28, 2020, Doris Jean Ackley McDonald, 95, surrounded by her daughters, passed away peacefully at The Vineyards at Concord, Frankfort, Ohio. Doris "Dorie" was born on April 6, 1925, in Frankfort, Ohio, the daughter of Essa Marie Friece Ackley and George "Chub" Ackley. Doris had a long and happy marriage of 60 years to her husband, John Floyd McDonald who preceded her in death on November 1, 2005.
Doris graduated from Frankfort High School where she, following in the footsteps of her mother, gained the honor of class valedictorian. After high school, she married and started a family with her loving husband, Johnny. They farmed together and raised five children. Doris worked in supervisory and management positions at JCPenney, The Union, Halles, and Mack's Department stores in Chillicothe, Ohio. Customer service was foremost in Doris's work, and, coupled with her tasteful product selection and product display, she gained the respect and appreciation of both customers and employees. Doris enjoyed entertaining and time with all of her family. Doris was an artist at heart and her true artistic talents could be seen in her home décor, cooking, floral arrangements, drawings, and setting the most beautiful holiday and special occasion tables. Over the years, Doris enjoyed bingo and canasta clubs and was a long-term member of the Joseph Ellsworth White Post 483 Frankfort American Legion Auxiliary.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband John McDonald, son Michael McDonald, and son-in-law Jack Kinnamon.
Doris is survived by four children, Ronda Kinnamon, Shaune (Andy) Anders, and Beckie (Mike) Boyle, Gary McDonald, and daughter-in-law, Christy McDonald, sister Phyllis Bossert, sister-in-law, Sue Ritenour, seven grandchildren, Vince McDonald, Stephanie McDonald, Nick McDonald, Holly Kinnamon, Carrie McDonald, Eamon Boyle, and Sydnee Anders, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks go out to nieces and nephew Barb Edgington, Pam Free, Teresa Hatton, and Bob and Deb McDonald for their thoughtfulness and support.
The family wishes to thank The Vineyards of Concord and all of their staff for the love and care they provided, and to Heartland Hospice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will observe a graveside service at 1p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, PO Box 400, Lucasville OH 45648. In the coming days, friends and family are encouraged to visit her gravesite at Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, at their convenience. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Doris on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
