Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Doris Jones


1933 - 2019
Doris Jones Obituary
Doris Jones

Chillicothe - Doris Jones, 86, of Chillicothe, died 7:25 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.

She was born May, 23, 1933 and raised, in London, England, to the late John Thomas Sr. and Daisy M. Connell. On November 5, 1955, she married Jennings Jones, from West Virginia, who died December 31, 2016.

Surviving are a daughter, Lakie Jones, with whom she lived; a son, Gary Jones, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Christina (Michael) George, of Chillicothe and Michael (Stacey) Barnhart, of Greenfield; great grandchildren, Brandon and Parker George and Baylie, Abbigail, and Aubrey Barnhart; and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Thomas Connell, Jr. and a sister, Eileen Connell.

Doris was very active in sports in England. She was a model for London Fog.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 8, 2019
