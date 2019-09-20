|
|
Doris Koska
Chillicothe - Doris I. Koska, 83 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness. She was born February 24, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Horn) Koska.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and her friend and caregiver, Robin Warrens, Richmond Dale. Her parents, a brother and 5 sisters preceded her in death.
Edna had been a member of Tyler United Methodist Church.
Private interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville, Ohio. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to be serving the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019