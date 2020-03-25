Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Anderson Obituary
Dorothy A. Anderson

Frankfort - Dorothy Ann Anderson, 95, of Frankfort, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Vineyards at Concord. She was born on Friday, August 22, 1925 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of the late Charles S. and Lula Mae Woodard Phillips. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Simmons. On February 23, 1974 she married John Robert Anderson and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2014.

Dorothy is survived by two grandsons, James Todd Simmons and Gary Lee Simmons, a special niece, Judy and Steve Gary, a great nephew, CJ Gary all of Clarksburg. She was preceded in death by her son James Lee Simmons and a great nephew, Chris Gary.

Dorothy was a graduate of Hobart High School in Hobart Oklahoma. She was a teller at the former Citizens National Bank in Frankfort where she retired in 1978. She was a member of the Frankfort Presbyterian Church and the Friendship Circle of the church. Dorothy was an active member of the Frankfort Lions Club.

Due to the COVID - 19 Global Pandemic no calling hours will be held. Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her first husband in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Thomas officiating. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Frankfort is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of a register book, friends and relatives are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Dorothy on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adena Legacy Fund c/o PCCF, 770 N. Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113 or the Concord Township EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort, OH 45628.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -