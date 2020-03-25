|
|
Dorothy A. Anderson
Frankfort - Dorothy Ann Anderson, 95, of Frankfort, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Vineyards at Concord. She was born on Friday, August 22, 1925 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of the late Charles S. and Lula Mae Woodard Phillips. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Simmons. On February 23, 1974 she married John Robert Anderson and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2014.
Dorothy is survived by two grandsons, James Todd Simmons and Gary Lee Simmons, a special niece, Judy and Steve Gary, a great nephew, CJ Gary all of Clarksburg. She was preceded in death by her son James Lee Simmons and a great nephew, Chris Gary.
Dorothy was a graduate of Hobart High School in Hobart Oklahoma. She was a teller at the former Citizens National Bank in Frankfort where she retired in 1978. She was a member of the Frankfort Presbyterian Church and the Friendship Circle of the church. Dorothy was an active member of the Frankfort Lions Club.
Due to the COVID - 19 Global Pandemic no calling hours will be held. Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her first husband in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Thomas officiating. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Frankfort is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of a register book, friends and relatives are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Dorothy on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adena Legacy Fund c/o PCCF, 770 N. Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113 or the Concord Township EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort, OH 45628.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020