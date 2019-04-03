Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rittenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Rittenhouse


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy C. Rittenhouse Obituary
Dorothy C. Rittenhouse

Chillicothe - Dorothy C. Rittenhouse, 90, of Chillicothe, died 12:42 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

She was born August 5, 1928, in Chillicothe, to the late Elmar and Anice Hertenstein Barnhart. On February 11, 1949, she married the Rev. Fredrick Arthur Henry Rittenhouse who died February 8, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, June (Wayne) Dalton, of Bainbridge; sons, David Rittenhouse, of Chillicothe and Steven (Monica) Rittenhouse, of Milford, OH; 6 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Timothy A. Rittenhouse.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Leonard Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now