Dorothy C. Rittenhouse
Chillicothe - Dorothy C. Rittenhouse, 90, of Chillicothe, died 12:42 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born August 5, 1928, in Chillicothe, to the late Elmar and Anice Hertenstein Barnhart. On February 11, 1949, she married the Rev. Fredrick Arthur Henry Rittenhouse who died February 8, 2010.
Surviving are a daughter, June (Wayne) Dalton, of Bainbridge; sons, David Rittenhouse, of Chillicothe and Steven (Monica) Rittenhouse, of Milford, OH; 6 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Timothy A. Rittenhouse.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Leonard Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019