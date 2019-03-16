Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Orsag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Catherine Orsag


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Catherine Orsag Obituary
Dorothy Catherine Orsag

Reynoldsburg - Dorothy Catherine Orsag, age 80, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2019 at Mount Carmel West Hospital,. Dorothy was born July 23, 1938 to the late Frank and Velma (Bourdeau) Orsag in Ashtabula, OH. She graduated from Ashtabula Harbor High School in 1956 and is retired from AT&T after 34 years as a group chief operator.

Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Catherine (Russ) Ward, John Orsag, Norman (Linda) Orsag; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great nephew.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Milton Kiocha officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now