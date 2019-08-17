|
|
Dorothy F. Dennewitz
Chillicothe - Dorothy F. Dennewitz, 97, of Chillicothe passed away 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born July 2, 1922, in Gallia County to the late Elmer and Verna Bailey Logan.
Surviving are children, Janet (Emerson) Devilbliss and Kathleen Bethel, both of Chillicothe and David (Patty) Dennewitz, of Kingston; grandchildren, Melissa Lynn (Len) Ward, Billy (Shirley) Gallaugher, Lori (Neil) Park, Tara (Ryan Darby) Gallaugher, Dan (Lisa Monst) Dennewitz, David "Chopper" (Shannon) Dennewitz; great great-grandchildren, Megan, Ashley and Eli Ward, Colton and Hudson Park, Julia and Savanna Darby, and Brianna Dennewitz; a great-great granddaughter, Lynnley. She was predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Harold Dennewitz; a son, Steven Dennewitz and a son-in-law, Bill Gallaugher.
The family would like to thank Westmoreland Place and NCR Hospice.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019