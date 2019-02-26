Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. (Roll) Anderson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. (Roll) Anderson Obituary
Dorothy M. (Roll) Anderson

Laurelville -

Dorothy M. (Roll) Anderson, 91, of Laurelville, formerly of Hallsville, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at Brown Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on November 16, 1927, in Whisler, the daughter of the late Wallace and Lettie Pearl (Miller) Roll.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Vemont, George, Roy, and Robert Roll and sisters, Edith Stimmel, Virginia Brown, Twila Miller, and Ora Alice Roll.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mike (Sharon) Anderson, Tracy (Mark) Kiger, and Angela (Mark) Crosby; brother, Cecil (Joretta) Roll; her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Ashley (Chad) Starkey, Travis (Kelly Cain) Anderson, Dillon (Jordon Dicken) Crosby, Tonya (Tyler Gillenwater) Crosby, Dustin Crosby, and Andrew Kiger; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

In 1954, she joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served her country at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. She enjoyed raising flowers and bird watching.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hills. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery at a later date. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, cremation has been observed. Condolences can be made on Dorothy's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now