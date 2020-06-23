Dorothy McCorkle
Dorothy McCorkle

CHILLICOTHE - Dorothy Marie McCorkle, widow of Patrick McCorkle, of Chillicothe, died June 22, 2020, following a brief illness.

Surviving are two daughters, Wilma Jean "Jeannie" Gustin, of Chillicothe, and Melanie Lynn (Ryan) Gregg, of Bainbridge; three grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Gustin, and Leigh "Kelley" Gustin; great-grandchildren, Heath and Ryan Sigler and Scotlyn Gustin; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Shepherd and Barbara Barker, of Piketon; and Betty Thomas, of Waverly; and a brother, Larry Havens, of Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McCorkle, who died May 5, 1982; her parents, Wesley and Hazel Havens; a granddaughter, Stephanie Jo Gustin; brothers, Roger Dale, Roy, Preston and Robert Havens; and sisters, Wilma Ritchie and Margaret Dewey.

Dorothy was a member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 108, Loyal Order of Moose 1626, and Eagles Aerie 600.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, Pastor Jack Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call 11:00-1:00 prior to the service Friday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

