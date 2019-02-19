|
Dorothy Rinehart
Chillicothe - Dorothy Rinehart, 89 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness. She was born Feb. 27, 1929 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Chester and Nancy (Powers) Hamlin. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Gerald E. Baker. In 1956 she married Lawrence J. Rinehart who preceded her in death in 1993.
Surviving is a daughter, Carolyn (Thomas) McClaskey, Chillicothe; sons, James A. (Cheryl) Rinehart, Chillicothe and R. Jason (Angelia) Rinehart, South Salem; 9 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren. Her parents, sons, Larry J. Rinehart and Damon L. Rinehart, 2 grandchildren, 3 sisters and a brother preceded her in death.
Mrs. Rinehart was a homemaker and was a member of the South Salem Presbyterian Church.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Public calling hours will not be observed.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019