Dorothy Underwood
Chillicothe - Dorothy L. Underwood, 87, of Frankfort, passed away March 21, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 16, 1931 in Idaho, Ohio to the late Labe and Edith Louise (McMahn) Penn. On January 16, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Wilson Bryan Underwood who preceded her in death on October 24, 1968.
Dorothy and Wilson lived in the Portsmouth, Ohio and Sciotoville area before moving to Frankfort in 1968.
Surviving are her two sons, Keith (Shirley) Underwood, of Frankfort, and Bryan (Marlene) Underwood, of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Kendall, Nathan (Mary) Underwood, Samantha and Joseph Underwood; three great-grandchildren, Delanie Brown, Cooper Kendall, and Charlotte Underwood; half-siblings, Steve (Beatrice), Larry (Nita), Dana (Roy - deceased), and Patty (Forest); as well as many friends. In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by step-mother, Irene Penn, a brother, Ralph (Martha) Penn, twin sisters, Louise (Chester May and Forest) Porter, Louree (Clyde) May, a sister Goldie (Raymond) Danes, half-sister, Loretta Leeth, and three step-siblings.
Dorothy was a homemaker, a manager of Hokolesqua Apartments, a retired cook from Adena School District in Frankfort, and a member of the Frankfort Baptist Church. She was also active in the Frankfort Senior Citizens.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home from 3:00pm-5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or the National .
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019