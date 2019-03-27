|
|
Dorothy V. Boggess
Chillicothe - Dorothy V. Boggess, 74, of Chillicothe, died 4:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born October 9, 1944, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Charles and Opal Olaker Gleason. In September of 1962, she married Russell L. Boggess.
Surviving are children, Cindy L. (Terry) Stratton and Franklin A. Boggess; both of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a brother, John (Bonnie) Gleason; sisters, Minnie Ball, Violet Schiller, all of Chillicothe and Viola Larie, of Washington C.H.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell L. Boggess; sons, Russell "Rusty" and James "Jim" Boggess; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; sisters, Francis Ball, Janice Caudill and Peggy Gleason; and companion, Ellsworth "Buster" Sutherland.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Heartland Nursing Home, and Adena 2nd Floor, 3rd Floor and ICU.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019