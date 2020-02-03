|
|
Dorsey Montgomery Jr.
Chillicothe - Dorsey Montgomery Jr., 75, of Chillicothe, OH, died 8:10 a.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center unexpectedly.
He was born November 13, 1944, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Dorsey Sr. and Mima Jenkins Montgomery. On May 16, 1976, he married the former Sandra Ross Montgomery who died December 15, 2008.
Surviving are children, Lynette Adams, of Columbus, OH, Kevin (Jill) Montgomery, of Springfield, OH, Shawn Montgomery, of Chillicothe and Sue Ann Carroll, of Grove City; grandchildren, Whitney (Charles) Clark, of Chillicothe, Cory (Kayla) Daubenmire, of Crooksville, Erika Montgomery, Dakota Montgomery, Skyler Montgomery, all of Springfield Jordan (Ashleigh) Nelson, of Chillicothe, Hannah (Gage) Taylor, of Hawaii, Samantha Dunn, of Grove City, Matthew Carroll, of Chillicothe and Austin Carroll, of Charleston, SC; several great grandchildren; a brother, John Montgomery, of Chillicothe; sisters, Marge French, of Chillicothe and Evelyn (Steve) Beck, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Melissa Nelson; brothers, Raymond, Fred and Buell Montgomery; and a sister, Lorene Alexander.
Dorsey, a US Army Veteran, served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Truck Driver.
The family wants to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for the loving care given to Dorsey and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the United States Army and assisted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020