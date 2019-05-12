|
|
Douglas Fultz
Chillicothe - Douglas A. Fultz, 61, died at his residence at 1:25pm May 10, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was born June 2, 1957 in Chillicothe to Darwin Fultz and Carol J. (Hall) Riley.
He is survived by his daughter, Angel Koch and her fiancée Jake Whittington, of Baltimore, OH; grandchildren: Sierra Whittington, Ethan Koch and Abygail Koch; his mother Carol Riley; and his sister Jody Fultz, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his father; a sister Pamela Allen; and a brother Randy Fultz.
Doug was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and had worked as a craftsman and woodworker.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 12, 2019