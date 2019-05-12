Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Fultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Fultz


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Fultz Obituary
Douglas Fultz

Chillicothe - Douglas A. Fultz, 61, died at his residence at 1:25pm May 10, 2019, following a brief illness.

He was born June 2, 1957 in Chillicothe to Darwin Fultz and Carol J. (Hall) Riley.

He is survived by his daughter, Angel Koch and her fiancée Jake Whittington, of Baltimore, OH; grandchildren: Sierra Whittington, Ethan Koch and Abygail Koch; his mother Carol Riley; and his sister Jody Fultz, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his father; a sister Pamela Allen; and a brother Randy Fultz.

Doug was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and had worked as a craftsman and woodworker.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now