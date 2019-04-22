|
Dr. Douglas Medlin
CHILLICOTHE - Dr. Douglas Anthony Medlin, 70, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at Friendship Village of Columbus, Ohio. He was born in 1949 in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of Dr. Malon Dee and Helen Medlin.
Doug spent his childhood in Lexington, Kentucky; Boston, Massachusetts; and Louisville, Kentucky. In Louisville, he graduated from St. Xavier High School, Class of 1967. He completed his undergraduate studies at St. Louis University followed by earning his MD at Duke Medical School. Specializing in geriatrics, he chose to serve our country's veterans with the VA Hospital Chillicothe, where he worked diligently for the majority of his medical career.
In his younger years, Doug was an active member of the Chillicothe Jaycees and frequent golfer at the Chillicothe Country Club. More recently, he was very involved with the Chillicothe Knights of Columbus, the First Capital Enterprises Board, and activities at St. Peter Parish. Doug was a proud member of the St. Peter Parish choir and enjoyed entertaining visitors with singing and guitar playing. Many will remember his renditions of "Gloria," "Rocky Top" and "Puff the Magic Dragon." He also composed some of his own songs including "Life in Georgia" and had a garage-band for many years.
Doug was predeceased by his wife, Rosanne Feuers Medlin, and his parents. He is survived by his children: Kathryn (Joe) Quick of Norwalk, Connecticut; Erin Medlin (Andrzej Wojcieszynski) of Wayne, Pennsylvania; and Joseph Medlin of Columbus, Ohio. He will be dearly missed by his grandson, William Quick, his extended family, and many family friends: including Marcia and Pat McNeill, Sherry Hammond, and Cookie Mora and her children, Julia, Gabriel, and Connor.
The family would like to thank our "Chillicothe Family" of friends and neighbors who helped with dad's care, managing the house, and overall excellent and much-needed support. In addition, the staff at Friendship Village of Columbus and Capital City Hospice was a true blessing.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to First Capital Enterprises, 505 E. Seventh St., Chillicothe, OH 45601, or the .
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Peter Church, Chillicothe, OH, Rev. Thomas Herge, Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the St. Peter Parish Hall, immediately following the Mass. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Margaret Cemetery. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019