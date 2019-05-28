Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:45 PM
Circleville - Doyle Kiser, 66, of Circleville, passed away May 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1953 in Circleville the son of Jeff and Grace (Haney) Kiser. Doyle retired from Pitney Bowes in 2009 and after that he enjoyed being a handyman doing many different jobs. He was a Past Exalted Ruler and Past Trustee of BPOE #77. Doyle enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Kentucky with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Dora Moss. He is survived by his wife Connie (Forrest) Kiser, children Leslie (Troy) Cassidy, Jefferson (April) Kiser and Reily Kiser, grandchildren Kiser, Sy and Hayes Cassidy, brother Doug (Marty) Kiser, brother-in-law John Moss, nephew Matt Moss, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his faithful companion Onyx. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday with Elks Service at 7:45 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pickaway County Fairgrounds, OhioHealth Berger Hospice or Adena Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 28, 2019
