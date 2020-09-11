1/1
Doyle W. Rann
Doyle W. Rann

Chillicothe - Doyle Wilson Rann, 78, of Chillicothe, died at 5:09am September 9, 2020, following an extended illness.

He was born August 24, 1942, in Ironton, OH, to the late Thomas Rann and Lucynthia (Adkins) Geyer. On October 25, 1969, he married the former Sandra K. Hoy, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter Kristi L. (Jeff) Riley; sons Matthew J. and Jason J. Rann, all of Chillicothe; and grandchildren: Erin H. (Joshua) Krech, James V. Riley, Madelyn J. Rann and Macie L. Rann. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Iris Wagner.

Doyle was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School. He worked for many years as a supervisor for McDonald's Restaurants. He served his country in the US Navy and was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. Doyle enjoyed playing golf and fast-pitch softball over the years and spent many years coaching little league baseball and football as well as high school football for both Unioto and Southeastern High Schools. He will be remembered as an honest but fair coach and as a tremendous athlete in his younger days. Doyle was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Military inurnment services will be conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard at Noon, Tuesday, September 15, in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adena Health Foundation, Hospice Services, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com








Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
