Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Drew Thomas Sulzer


1987 - 2019
Drew Thomas Sulzer Obituary
Drew Thomas Sulzer

Chillicothe - Drew Thomas Sulzer, left this world on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 unexpectedly.

He was born March 13, 1987 to Craig and Anita Thomas Sulzer.

Surviving along with his parents are his brother, Zachary; several aunts, uncles, cousins and his best friend since kindergarten, Bill Bonner.

Drew was a 2005 graduate of CHS and a 2009 OSU graduate. He was an avid football fan and loved his Cleveland Browns. Drew loved animals, especially his dogs and they adored him. So many loved and cared about him.

There will be no service or calling hours. Donations can be made in Drew's memory to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe or to Tracy Kemper, Project 4-14 c/o of the Kingston National Bank.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
